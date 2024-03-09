LA Knight makes stunning confession regarding how he felt about facing Roman Reigns; seemingly takes shot at WWE

LA Knight surprisingly claimed he should not have faced Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel last year.

The Megastar's popularity rapidly grew after he dropped his Max Dupri gimmick and returned to his former LA Knight persona. Towards the end of 2023, he entered a feud with The Bloodline and challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, the 41-year-old made a stunning confession, stating that he believed he should not have challenged the leader of The Bloodline at that time.

"[What did you learn from The Tribal Chief?] You should probably ask him what he learned from me. You know, that was... Man, I've got so many different thoughts on that one and I don't wanna give you all of them. [Was it a negative experience?] No, not at all. But, you know, in my mind there's some thought to, well, maybe that shouldn't have happened at that point in time," he said.

The SmackDown star added:

"Maybe there should've been a little bit more of a climb on the way there. But, at the same time, things were at such a rapid pace, I think that there was almost kind of, 'All right, well, we're just gonna throw him out there, sink or swim. Son of a b*tch swam like crazy. So, I think I'm also, you know, getting my bearings as far as being a fan favorite if you will." [11:29 - 12:23]

LA Knight had another title shot at WWE Royal Rumble

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, LA Knight disclosed his desire to capture his first championship on the main roster in 2024.

The Megastar had another shot at Roman Reigns' championship earlier this year at Royal Rumble. He squared off against The Tribal Chief, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way title match. Nevertheless, the leader of The Bloodline retained his title.

Knight competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL but was unsuccessful. He is currently involved in a program with AJ Styles.

