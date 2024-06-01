LA Knight officially set to feud with top champion after approaching Nick Aldis on SmackDown

LA Knight is on the hunt for gold. Around October last year, he found himself entering the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture, and now, he has a different belt in mind: Logan Paul's United States title.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight was spotted approaching Nick Aldis, and he was looking for a fight. He has had a bit of momentum on his side, albeit falling short post-WrestleMania against his rival AJ Styles and losing the chance to face Cody Rhodes.

This time, however, he has the United States Championship in his sights. LA Knight went to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to find out where Logan Paul was. When Kayla Braxton was waiting outside the office, Knight confirmed his interest in the United States Championship.

It looks like Knight will finally be facing Logan Paul - a match that has been teased since the SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Since then, Knight has been on a tear, but he could now be on a collision course with Logan Paul. Before that, however, he may have to face the brash Carmelo Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes confronted The Megastar backstage on SmackDown, continuing his trend of picking on veterans. However, Hayes made a slight error by referring to Logan Paul as "LA," which Knight picked up on.

