LA Knight pays a touching tribute to Bray Wyatt while also taking shots at legendary 20-time Champion on SmackDown

LA Knight paid an incredible tribute to his old rival, Bray Wyatt. As you may know, he was the final opponent of the late Wyatt, and the Megastar cut another incredible promo in his honor.

He said that despite the war he and Bray Wyatt had put each other through, he felt the latter was preparing him for bigger things. While he said he was well-composed throughout the night, his heart broke after seeing photos of Wyatt's family.

While stating they weren't necessarily friends, he still thanked Bray Wyatt. He channeled that energy and switched to targeting The Miz, specifically referring to the 20-time Champion's TMZ Interview.

He said that even when The Miz had a stunt double (Damien Sandow/Mizdow), the latter was more popular. He also slammed The A-lister for being a background character in the story between The Rock and John Cena.

In one last tribute to Wyatt - he told The Miz that the next time he sees him, he should - RUN.

Soon after, it was revealed that LA Knight vs. The Miz will be official a little over a week from now at Payback 2023. This is following The former champion's humiliating loss to Akira Tozawa.

