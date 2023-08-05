LA Knight pins 12-time champion in first-time-ever singles match on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2023

The megastar LA Knight picked up one of his biggest wins on SmackDown in 2023 with a win over a living legend, who happens to be a 12-time champion. After what happened last week, Knight defeated Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes.

LA Knight cut a pre-match promo hyping up the SummerSlam Battle Royal, placing himself over some of the other competitors in the match, including AJ Styles, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, The Miz, Karrion Kross, Matt Riddle, and Grayson Waller.

Most competitors made their way to ringside during the match, making it evident that a distraction was coming. United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted by attacking his upcoming contender, Santos Escobar.

It led to a brawl at ringside, with an annoyed Sheamus attacking The Miz before almost losing. LA Knight avoided a brogue kick, with The Miz eating it instead. It led to a Blunt Force Trauma, with Knight picking up the win.

Post-match, Karrion Kross threw Knight over the ring, but the megastar ultimately got the last laugh with his win over Sheamus.

Who do you think will win the battle royal tomorrow night? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

