LA Knight reacts after WWE SmackDown absence

LA Knight has sent a message following his exclusion from tonight's episode of SmackDown. His fans aren't happy about his exclusion despite his popularity.

Knight wasn't featured on SmackDown, and his King of the Ring first-round match has been scheduled for the upcoming live event. The announcement didn't sit well with many fans on Twitter.

Fans quickly extended their support for LA Knight via the #WeWantLAKnight hashtag, and The Megastar noticed the same. He reposted the following story on his Instagram handle soon after.

"We're only going to get louder. We want @reallaknight ! YEAHRevolution !" the story said.

Knight is still extremely over with the WWE Universe. He has been receiving some of the biggest pops of the modern era for quite some time now. LA recently picked up one of the biggest wins of his career when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL.

He later lost to The Phenomenal One in a match that was held to determine the #1 contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Champion.

Knight didn't make it to the main event of Backlash but competed at the live events ahead of the PLE. He also received massive pops from the live crowds in France.

What do you think of WWE's treatment of LA Knight lately?

