LA Knight recalls 'bloody' and unscripted fight with fellow WWE star: "Things blew up"

LA Knight shared some details on how his fight with a fellow WWE star happened. It was a bloody fight that happened right before WrestleMania XL and in front of a lot of reporters.

Knight was embroiled in a rivalry with AJ Styles on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Before they got their hands on each other in Philadelphia, the two squared off in a brawl at the WrestleMania press conference. It was a bloody affair, with Styles getting a busted nose.

In an interview on the KiddChris Show, The Megastar opened up about how the fight was unplanned and just happened because they were close to each other.

"It was kind of silly for them to sit us next to each other. What did they expect was going to happen. Things blew up, he slammed me down, but when we came out of it, he had a bloody nose," Knight said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

LA Knight added that he knew they were going to fight at some point after being seated close to each other in the room. Knight reacted to AJ Styles tossing a stool in his direction and it was fight time at that point until security stepped in.

"Of all the seats that were set together, his and mine were within five feet of each other. I kind of looked over there and I was said to myself, 'There's a good chance we might have to fight at some point.' I was just thinking that to myself. At some point, he tossed a stool that he was sitting on over in my direction. I was like, 'Welp, gotta fight him now.' That’s pretty much how it goes," Knight said.

LA Knight advances to KOTR, AJ Styles loses in first round

LA Knight defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL, with The Phenomenal One getting revenge in the tournament final to determine the No. 1 Contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

The two rivals had a chance to settle the score in the King of the Ring tournament, but Styles lost his first round matchup against Randy Orton. Knight, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinals after a win over Santos Escobar. He's now set to face Tama Tonga of the Bloodline.

Other WWE superstars in the KOTR tournament include Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, and the winner between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio.

