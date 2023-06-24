LA Knight reflects on his relationship with The Undertaker's former rival before WWE

LA Knight has reflected on working with The Undertaker's former rival and manager Paul Bearer before his current stint in WWE.

The late wrestling legend managed many iconic superstars during his career, including Kane, Mankind, and the former Million Dollar Champion. He's often regarded as one of the best managers in the history of the wrestling business. Paul played an important figure in the success of The Deadman and The Brothers of Destruction.

During a recent interview with Metro, LA Knight recalled Paul Bearer ruining a take by flashing his behind. He added that he would always contact Bearer for advice and the latter always helped him out.

"One of the guys was doing a pre-taped promo before the show started that day, and at some point he just pulled his whole big fat a** out and broke the take. He was behind the camera, and just mooned the guy. The whole place just broke down! He was such a nice guy – unless you got on his bad side, then he would ride your a** hard. Whenever I would call him or message him or whatever for advice, he was always very, very, very appreciative about it," said Knight.

LA Knight on his confrontation with The Undertaker at RAW XXX

The Megastar showed up on Monday Night RAW during the show's 30th-year celebration, and was involved in a segment with The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. He was on the receiving end of the Sister Abigail from The Eater of Worlds.

LA Knight spoke about his encounter with The Undertaker while also being a former Paul Bearer client.

"You know, the funny thing is man, I was so focused on what I was doing that night, I didn’t have a chance to think about that until afterwards. I was like, oh my god, I forgot. It didn’t even come to mind because it was like, first of all, I didn’t even know I was supposed to be in Philly for Raw until probably the day before. I get there and then it’s, 'Hey by the way, The Undertaker’s gonna come out,'" said Knight.

LA Knight is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London on July 1st. He's currently the fan favorite to win the briefcase this year.

Would you like to see LA Knight win the Money in the Bank contract? Sound off in the comments below!

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes