LA Knight is reportedly no longer a part of WWE NXT

LA Knight has reportedly been called up to the main roster and is no longer a part of NXT 2.0.

Knight recently made untelevised appearances before SmackDown as a manager. Before the April 15th episode of SmackDown went on air, former RETRIBUTION member MACE was announced as his first client. Later on, Mansoor was added to the heelish Knight Model Management group in a dark segment.

According to Fightful Select, there aren't any plans in the mix for the former Million Dollar Champion on the developmental brand. His last match on NXT 2.0 came in a losing effort against former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion GUNTHER at Stand & Deliver.

During his time in NXT and NXT 2.0, Knight has collided with stars such as Cameron Grimes, Drake Maverick, Johnny Gargano, and Dolph Ziggler.

Which other WWE star could join LA Knight's Knight Model Management group?

Knight is a good performer, and he's incredible on the mic. He can take unused stars under his wing and elevate them on the main roster.

MACE hasn't competed on TV for a while now, and Mansoor has also been offscreen for some time. WWE has the chance to do something big with them now that they have been grouped with a veteran such as Knight.

Knight has been a part of the industry for almost 20 years. Apart from his time in NXT, the former Million Dollar Champion has also had a successful career in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). He was a tag team champion and world champion during his four-year run with the promotion. He was also a regular on the independent scene as well as having a stint with NWA.

It'll be interesting to see who else could be a part of the former NXT Superstar's group and when they will make their first appearance on WWE TV.

