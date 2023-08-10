LA Knight's Battle Royal win sparks discontent with former WWE writer; demands better storyline for The Megastar

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about LA Knight winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

Knight, along with Bronson Reed, AJ Styles, and Sheamus, were the last four in the match, and The Megastar eliminated Reed. Following this, The Celtic Warrior threw Styles out with some help from Karrion Kross. LA then finally eliminated Sheamus with a Clothesline for a huge win.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer stated that Knight would be booked for something bigger than a Battle Royal. He enjoyed watching the match and the outcome but felt that the former Million Dollar Champion should get a much bigger angle.

"LA Knight wins the Battle Royal and he goes bananas. It's a big win for him, at least that's what he's selling. To me, he's bigger than this. He's better than this. Yeah, he should've won it, it shouldn't be a surprise. But he should've been in a better storyline, period. It was a cool match, they were able to tell three or four storylines. So don't get me wrong, I liked all the stuff in there," said Freddie.

Freddie stated that he would have liked to see Knight in a singles match against Austin Theory for the United States title.

"I didn't think LA Knight needed this win. It's Slim Jim Battle Royal man. Say it without laughing. This wasn't as big a deal to me as I had hoped. Shoutout to him, he won. I would rather just see him beating up Austin Theory for the United States Championship." [From 9:30 - 10:23]

LA Knight was on Monday Night RAW this week

After a huge win at SummerSlam 2023, Knight found himself exchanging promos with The Miz on RAW.

The A-Lister was irked with the disrespect shown by Knight when he didn't bother to introduce himself. He continued to take personal shots at the star. The Battle Royal winner had enough and called out The Miz for being a pushover.

This led to the two men throwing hands, and Knight planted the former WWE Champion with the Blunt Force Trauma.

Do you agree with Freddie Prinze's opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

