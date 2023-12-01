LA Knight's former faction members announce their next career move after WWE release

LA Knight is one of the hottest and most relevant superstars in all of wrestling today - being the highest merchandise seller for WWE for a good stretch in 2023. His former faction members haven't had the same luck, but they are taking their talents outside after their release.

We're talking about ma.çé and mån.sôör or Mace and Mansoor - former members of Maximum Male Models. LA Knight's debut on the main roster came as their manager, known as Max Dupri - a run that ended with him separating from the faction and becoming a singles star.

EFFY, an LGBTQ+ pro wrestler, hosts an event on behalf of GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) known as Effy's Big Gay Brunch. He announced that in the 8th edition of the event, which is scheduled for January 27 in Florida, Mace and Mansoor, known simply as MxM for now, will be appearing in the event, marking the next step of their wrestling career.

It appears as though they will be going forward as a tag team together, playing off their Maximum Male Model Days in WWE.

LA Knight explained why his Max Dupri character didn't work

The Megastar, formerly known as Eli Drake and Max Dupri, is well aware that his time with MMM didn't work despite the acclaim they were getting. In hindsight, it's easy to see that he was capable of so much more, as was evidenced by his recent feud with Roman Reigns.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, LA Knight said that there was a "night and day" difference between Max Dupri and the character he's playing now. He said that he needed to do what got him ahead and that he couldn't be anything but himself:

"There's an undeniable thing there where it's like you get told, 'Ah, well, if you wanna go legit, maybe you should think about trying this or that,'" Knight said. "In my head, I'm like, 'All right, let me just go ahead and do what I need to do to get ahead here,' so that's what I do for a minute. But at some point eventually I've gotta come to terms with the fact that I can't be anything other than myself."

Knight is currently involved in a feud against The Bloodline. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for The Megastar.

