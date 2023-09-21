LA Knight's former rival released from WWE

WWE star and Hit Row member Top Dolla has been released from the company.

The 33-year-old star was a member of the faction Hit Row which also included Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab. The faction was part of the SmackDown roster. They had been released earlier but were soon brought back after Triple H took control of creative.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed on Twitter that Top Dolla has been released. The announcement comes at a time when WWE went public with the Endeavor merger leading to the formation of a new company, TKO Group Holdings. Hit Row was recently involved in a feud with popular star LA Knight. Both Adonis and Dolla took losses from The Megastar.

Top Dolla was also featured as the host of the popular show WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on the A&E Network.

Other names to be released include Mustafa Ali, Elias, Emma, Riddick Moss, Aliyah, and Rick Boogs.

Sportskeeda wishes all the stars the best in their future endeavors.

