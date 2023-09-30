LA Knight's return to WWE details uncertain - Reports

LA Knight has been absent from WWE television for some time now, and his return status is currently uncertain.

LA Knight's rise to popularity has been surprising. Within a span of a few months, Knight has grown into becoming one of the most popular superstars in the entire company. He has also found himself in some crucial matches and storylines recently.

It was reported a few weeks back that Knight had just re-signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and was all set for a big push. This got a lot of fans excited, given his level of popularity.

However, Knight has recently found himself off WWE television. In fact, his last televised match was against The Miz on the September 15th episode of SmackDown. Following that match, Knight has been absent from television.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Knight's return to WWE television was not guaranteed, but WWE sources informed them that they were hopeful it would happen soon.

It remains to be seen when Knight will finally return to WWE television. It will also be interesting to see whether he will finally receive the push he deserves, when he returns to the company.

What do you make of LA Knight's absence? Sound off in the comments section below.