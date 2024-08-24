LA Knight sends a heartfelt message after successfully defending the US Title on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He retained his United States Championship during the show.

Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar challenged The Megastar for the title during the show, and even though the latter was attacked before the match, he still emerged victorious. This was Knight's first time putting the gold on the line since he captured it at SummerSlam 2024.

Following this week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight took to X/Twitter to send out a tweet, which also included a video. He successfully defended the United States Championship in Washington, D.C., which is close to his birth city of Hagerstown, Maryland. The Megastar wrote:

"The hometown hero… The Nation’s Champion in the Nation’s Capital… And Still… Berlin, you’re next…and to anyone who wants to answer my Open Challenge next week, you’ll find out whose game it is real quick… WITH EVERYBODY SAYIN’"

In the video clip, Knight said:

"Still the US Champ, right here in my hometown. It's my home arena, we'll call it that because not too long ago I sat in those seats out there but now, what am I doing? Holding the US gold in the nation's capital with the champ because that's the only way it can be. Whether you are Santos Escobar or anybody walking in, you wanna have a little taste? Nah nah. You're talking hit it and quit it because that's the only way it can go with everybody saying LA Knight, YEAH!"

LA Knight will defend the United States Championship next week on SmackDown in an open challenge.

