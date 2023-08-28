LA Knight sends message to current rival ahead of RAW

WWE star LA Knight has a cheeky message for his rival, The Miz, ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

The rivalry started on RAW after SummerSlam when The Megastar took up The A-Lister's photoshoot time. The Miz walked up to the ring and called out Knight for not honoring him as a locker room veteran and not shaking his hand. This led to a series of confrontations between the two stars, where The Awesome One found himself at the receiving end of two Blunt Force Traumas.

Ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Knight took to Twitter to share a message for his adversary. In fact, The Megastar asked The Miz not to cry over losing his match last week on RAW.

"Don’t cry. Dry your eye," Knight tweeted.

The post also had the clip of The Miz's match against Akira Tozawa last week. Knight walked out to ringside and even threw some tissues at Miz. The A-Lister was too distracted with The Megastar at ringside and lost his bout to Tozawa.

LA Knight also cut a promo on The Miz during SmackDown

This past Friday, LA Knight was in the main event of SmackDown against Finn Balor.

Before the match started, The Megastar got on the microphone and addressed the fans. He shared a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt and claimed that the Eater of Worlds was preparing him for things to come during their rivalry.

Knight then turned his attention towards The Miz. He claimed that he would teach The A-Lister a lesson during their collision at Payback. The 40-year-old star even advised his adversary to run before he put a beatdown on the former WWE Champion.

