LA Knight set to face legendary 12-time champion for the first-time ever on TV next week on SmackDown

LA Knight is going to be at SummerSlam 2023. While it won't be in a singles match, he will at least get a spot on the card as the favorite for the Slim Jim™ Battle Royal. However, one night before SummerSlam, he will be up against a legendary 12-time Champion on TV for the first time ever on TV.

The legend in question is none other than Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes. Having accomplished virtually everything in WWE, barring the Intercontinental Championship, he interrupted LA Knight backstage this week following the latter's win over Hit Row's Ashante Adonis.

The two got into a verbal back-and-forth, setting up a first-time-ever TV match between them next week. They have technically faced each other before on April 23rd earlier this year, but that was an untelevised live event:

It will be interesting to see who gains momentum ahead of SummerSlam. LA Knight has been a hot favorite of the crowd, even after falling short of winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and then a chance to face US Champion Austin Theory at SummerSlam.

Sheamus gave Knight a taste of his medicine with his "YEAH," and the two will be ready for war next week.

Are you on Team Knight or Team Sheamus? Let us know in the comments section below!

