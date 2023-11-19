LA Knight shares his unique plan ahead of next meeting with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar LA Knight is working on his plans to neutralize The Bloodline once and for all.

Knight had lost his match to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel due to Jimmy Uso interfering in the matchup. This week on SmackDown, Knight showed up when Paul Heyman was praising Solo Sikoa for a dominant performance against John Cena at the premium live event. The 41-year-old vowed to end The Bloodline himself, starting with Jimmy, the man who cost him the championship match.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley later caught up with Knight on SmackDown Lowdown. He told her that it was not enough that he laid out Jimmy Uso. He mentioned that Solo Sikoa and even Paul Heyman were on his radar so that they couldn't help Roman when they cross paths in the future.

"Here's the thing. I said tonight every single one of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, will fall. But to think that Jimmy Uso, I've run through him. Nah, that's not enough to hit him with the BFT and 1-2-3. Nah nah, we gotta take it one step further. I gotta make sure that there's no chance that Jimmy Uso can interfere, no chance that Solo Sikoa can interfere, no chance that Paul Heyman can interfere the next time that I see Roman Reigns one-on-one." [From 2:40 - 3:08]

LA Knight soundly defeated Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Despite all the odds stacked against him, LA Knight managed to pick up a huge win over Jimmy Uso with the BFT this week.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Solo and Jimmy started a 2-on-1 beatdown on The Megastar. This led to Cody Rhodes rushing out to even the odds. Rhodes cleared the ring and sent Solo and Jimmy packing.

It will be interesting to see how this feud develops, and whether Knight gets a rematch against Reigns in the future.

