LA Knight showing signs of a major change, wrestling veteran picks up subtle hints from WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on LA Knight possibly making a turn. The star was in action on RAW this week.

It was an emotionally charged segment as Punk, Knight, and The Usos were in the middle of the ring. They were all arguing about who gets a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship next. However, things got heated when Jey Uso Superkicked Knight. Punk and Jey got into a scuffle, and Jimmy hit the Best in the World with a Superkick.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Apter noted that the segment was different because it had four babyfaces arguing among each other. He felt Knight's body language was odd because he didn't even use his signature pose on the ropes. The veteran journalist felt there were subtle signs that The Megastar might be turning heel gradually. He noted that the star's characteristics resembled someone gradually embracing the dark side.

"It's unusual, but you've got four babyfaces here. You got The Usos, LA Knight, and CM punk here. I'm finding this extremely intriguing where they're going with this, I really do. I feel at that beginning segment, LA Knight, he didn't do his usual schtick, going up on the ropes and L.A. Knight. I think LA Knight is on the road to becoming a heel. I'm gonna call him a heel babyface. He was more aggravating to me than any of the other ones in the ring there."

The initial exchange led to a tag team match between The Usos against Punk and Knight. The match ended when Punk hit a GTS on Jey. Knight then tagged himself in to make the pin and steal the victory.

