LA Knight sounds off warnings for Randy Orton and AJ Styles ahead of high-voltage clash

WWE Superstar LA Knight is expected to fight for a match against Roman Reigns after some top returns on SmackDown.

AJ Styles returned on the blue brand last week and immediately went after The Bloodline. Randy Orton is also looking to get retribution from the Samoan faction after they sidelined him for 18 months. These events have made things difficult for Knight who is also trying to seek revenge from Reigns and Co. after they robbed him of his title opportunity at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley caught up with LA Knight on The SmackDown LowDown this week. He mentioned that he would be the next challenger to Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He predicted that at the SmackDown: New Year's Revolution event, Randy Orton and AJ Styles would fall flat after taking a couple of BFTs in the ring.

"The big news is that at the Royal Rumble, you will see Roman Reigns and LA Knight. Why is that? Because at New Year's Revolution, in just two weeks, what you're gonna see is you're gonna see Randy Orton, you're gonna see AJ Styles, and you're gonna see both of them fall at the feet. We're on the business end of a BFT. Yeah!" LA Knight said. [2:47 - 3:05]

LA Knight will be part of a huge triple-threat match

The SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the SmackDown: New Year's Revolution episode will have a blockbuster triple-threat match featuring LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

All three men have a long history with The Bloodline and will be looking to pick up a win in this triple threat encounter to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this high-stakes match on January 5, 2024.

