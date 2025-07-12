LA Knight teams up with OG Bloodline member on SmackDown; gets attacked by two WWE stars

LA Knight teamed up with OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso to take on Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker showed up and attacked him after the bout.

The match took place in the main event, and the current United States Champion and The Megastar started things off for their team. Solo immediately took down his opponent after the bell rang, but LA hit him with a neckbreaker and a few kicks in the corner. JC Mateo entered and hit the babyface with a few shoulder tackles in the corner.

Jimmy Uso got the tag and planted JC Mateo with a Samoan Drop. Solo Sikoa pulled his older brother out of the ring and slammed him on the announce table. He then hit Big Jim with a running hip attack. He tried to go for another one, but the latter got out of the way. Solo tagged JC, and Jimmy tagged LA Knight.

Knight hit JC Mateo with a series of strikes and took him down with a jumping clothesline. He then did a neckbreaker and attacked Solo, who was on the apron. He nailed JC with a reverse DDT and hit an elbow drop off the middle rope. He then tagged Jimmy Uso, who performed a frog splash on JC Mateo.

Talla Tonga hit Jimmy Uso with a big boot ringside, but the latter pinned Solo in the ring to win the match for his team. After the bout, Bron Breakker speared LA Knight, and Bronson Reed hit The Megastar with a Tsunami.

