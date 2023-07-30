LA Knight trying to put recent "debacle" behind him; focusing on huge matchup against former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar LA Knight is confident of his chances heading into SummerSlam.

Knight met Adam Pearce backstage on SmackDown to get a spot on the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. He was interrupted by Sheamus and the rest of The Brawling Brutes. Things started heating up backstage and Pearce added both stars to the Battle Royal and even booked them in a match this week.

Kayla Braxton caught up with the Megastar on SmackDown Lowdown. Knight claimed to have put his previous losses in the past and was focused on SummerSlam. He mentioned that he would drop the Celtic Warrior this week before winning the Battle Royal at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

"After the debacle of the United States Invitational, put it in the past. Now, we march forward. Next week, you're talking about me, you're talking about Sheamus, that pasty mush mouth. And after I put him down, after I drop him, I walk right into the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Thank you, Slim Jim, because now you gave me the opportunity to take every single guy who's in there and toss him out, toss him out, toss this one out. Everybody else walks in there, I'll toss them out too. You don't even have to be in the match, and I will toss you out over the top. Why? Because I can. I made it that way." [From 3:28 - 4:00]

LA Knight defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis on SmackDown

All of Hit Row was on SmackDown last week. Top Dolla started a rap song and was drowned by a chorus of boos. Just then, LA Knight made his entrance and dissed the faction with some rap of his own.

He then got into a match with Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Knight made quick work of the 33-year-old star and also managed to drop Top Dolla who tried to interfere during the matchup.

Knight caught Adonis in the Blunt Force Trauma to seal a much-needed victory. Now, the Megastar will focus on his bout this week against Sheamus and look to build up some momentum ahead of SummerSlam.

