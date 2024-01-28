LA Knight will face former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40; the hint was dropped at Royal Rumble last night, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes LA Knight will square off against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Knight clashed with Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal Four-Way match last night at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The climax saw LA Knight attempting to hit Reigns with a BFT before the latter pushed him to the ropes.

Styles, who was trying to hit the Phenomenal Forearm, got hung up on the ropes when Knight hit them. The Tribal Chief took Knight out with a Superman Punch before Spearing Styles to retain his title.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed the climax of the match sowed the seeds of a showdown between The Phenomenal One and The Megastar at WrestleMania 40.

"More importantly, tonight's finish, if you watch closely, was a direct result of LA Knight. That's why AJ ate the finish. So, they set themselves up perfectly into what I predicted from day one, AJ Styles versus LA Knight at WrestleMania," he said. [43:34 - 43:51]

Matt Morgan explained why LA Knight will not face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 40

During the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan's co-host Raj Giri argued that LA Knight could square off against Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The former WWE star disagreed, explaining why he believed that the match would not happen.

"[I still think it could be Logan Paul and LA Knight.] No. Listen to me. He has surpassed the US Championship," he said. [43:55- 44:00]

Morgan claimed the right time for Knight to win the United States Championship was after he feuded with The Miz. However, the company skipped that and put him in a major storyline with Roman Reigns instead. Meanwhile, The Megastar proved himself to be a top-level star. Hence, it would be a "step down" for him to chase Logan Paul's title.

