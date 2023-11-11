LA Knight wins his first match following his major loss at WWE Crown Jewel

On the latest episode of SmackDown, LA Knight went one-on-one with Grayson Waller in his first televised match since Crown Jewel. The Megastar had challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event, but he was unsuccessful.

He addressed his loss to The Tribal Chief on the blue brand this week, and was confronted by Waller. After some back and forth on the mic, the bell rang and the two stars locked horns in the ring.

The Aussie Superstar hit LA Knight with a series of punches but the latter took him down with a clothesline and vertical suplex. LA worked on Waller's arm. He took him down with a slingshot shoulder tackle, followed by a swinging neckbreaker.

The two stars exchanged blows and Knight sent Grayson Waller to the floor. He slammed the latter's face onto the announce table multiple times and dropped him with a clothesline.

Back in the ring, Grayson locked Knight in the half-Boston Crab. He then nailed the latter with an elbow drop off the middle rope. Grayson Waller went for the Rolling Stunner, but he was dropped with a back suplex.

In the end, LA Knight planted Waller with a powerslam, hit an elbow drop, and the BFT to win the match.

