"I'm watching her a little extra" - Lacey Evans believes WWE newcomer could be Money In The Bank wildcard

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans believes a newcomer to WWE's main roster could be an outside pick for victory at Money In The Bank.

Evans qualified for the titular ladder match on Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago. She secured her spot at the premium live event after defeating Xia Li in her return match following an extended absence due to pregnancy. She joins Monday Night RAW stars Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in the contest, as well as SmackDown star and newcomer Raquel Rodriguez.

The Sassy Southern Belle appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and shared her thoughts on her opponents at the event. While discussing the likes of Morgan and Bliss, Evans noted that Raquel Rodriguez could be the wildcard in the match due to her size, strength, and lack of scouting material available on her.

"But what about Raquel? Like I said, it's a question mark that I can't answer, so I'm kinda watching her a little extra." Evans said (21:50 - 22:05)

What other matches are on the WWE Money In The Bank card?

Alongside the two Money In The Bank ladder matches, there's more to look forward to on the MITB card.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella, who replaced an injured Rhea Ripley. The event will also feature Natalya challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Additionally, The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.

It will be interesting to see if Evans' prediction comes to fruition and whether Raquel Rodriguez manages to impress in the clash for the coveted briefcase. You can read all of the latest updates on the Money In The Bank premium live event by clicking right here.

