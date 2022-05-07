"You are not alone" - Lacey Evans breaks silence after returning to WWE programming following a 15-month gap

Lacey Evans sent a message following her highly awaited return to WWE TV on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Upon her appearance after a 15-month gap, she confronted Charlotte Flair.

Before her hiatus, Evans had been feuding with The Queen in February 2021. Rumors suggested that the two were scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 37. However, plans eventually changed due to Evans’ pregnancy.

In reaction to her return to TV, the former SmackDown Women's title challenger took to Instagram to react to her comeback:

“Some will hate it. Some will love it. It’s for the ones who need it. Whoever you are, whatever you’re going through…..you are not alone.”

Courtesy of her Instagram post, the ex-marine showed support for people struggling with mental health, assuring they're not alone in the battle.

Check out Lacey Evans’ post below:

Lacey Evans recently changed from a heel to a babyface

For most of her WWE career, Lacey Evans portrayed a sassy heel. However, the company has finally decided to transition her into a babyface.

Before her on-screen return on this week's SmackDown, WWE aired several vignettes and promos featuring Evans, dropping hints about the character change.

Through the vignettes, Evans spoke about the adversities she faced in life, her struggles as a single parent, and being an ex-marine. The new character of the former Sassy Southern Belle certainly got over with the WWE Universe.

Although the WWE Universe reacted positively to Evans’ new character, it remains to be seen if they will support her in the long run. The gimmick got a positive response as there are many whose lives resonate with that of Evans.

Lacey Evans last competed in a WWE ring over a year ago. She teamed up with former WWE star Peyton Royce in a tag match. We'll have to wait and see when Evans finally returns to the ring.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh