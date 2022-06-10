Lacey Evans comments ahead of her first match since February 2021

Lacey Evans is set to make her highly awaited in-ring return on this week's episode of SmackDown against Xia Li.

The former Sassy Southern Belle has been absent from in-ring competition since announcing her pregnancy. Evans previously made her return to SmackDown in April, but only appeared via vignettes. She would eventually return with new theme music to accompany her new military-inspired gimmick.

Evans took to Twitter to send a message promoting her return match. The 32-year-old seemed fully focused and confident ahead of her reappearance. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

Time to WAKE UP. WORK. AND WIN. @wwe #SmackDown

Following her promoted return to SmackDown, a report suggested that Lacey Evans was going to be shifted to Monday Night RAW. However, it was later reported by Mike Johnson from PWInsider, that she would be switching back from the red brand going forward and was shifted back to SmackDown.

It now looks like Evans will continue moving forward on SmackDown. She has the opportunity to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This will also be her first match in over a year.

The former RAW Women's Championship contender last competed inside the squared circle back in February 2021.

How did the WWE Universe react to Lacey Evans's message ahead of her in-ring return?

The WWE Universe seems quite hyped up for Evans's clash against the ever-dangerous Xia Li.

The Chinese Superstar has caught the attention of the WWE Universe as well with her incredible outings on the blue brand so far. Here are some tweets from the fans as they responded to Evans:

Some fans seem quite divided between Evans and Li, with responses such as:

The WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on July 2nd, 2022. So far, only one match has been confirmed for the show, with Bianca Belair set to defend her RAW Women's Title against Rhea Ripley.

With a win on SmackDown, Evans could immediately find herself in contention to challenge for the title at some point in the near future. There's also the possibility that she qualifies for Money in the Bank as well. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for this new Lacey Evans.

