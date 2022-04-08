Lacey Evans denies rumors of in-ring return

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently denied rumors of her possible in-ring return to the company.

Evans made her main roster debut in 2019. Since then, she has had several high-profile feuds, including against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title.

The Sassy Southern Belle has been off WWE TV since February 2021 following her pregnancy announcement. She was pulled from last year's Elimination Chamber.

Lately, though, rumors started circulating that Evans was returning to the ring. However, the star herself has taken to Instagram to try and deny them.

In a recent post, Evans is seen holding her baby, mentioning in the caption that she didn't know what people were talking about. However, the star seems to be fit enough to make a comeback.

"At my local home town coffee shop.....I don't know what the hell yall are talking about." Evans wrote

What was Lacey Evans doing before taking time away from WWE?

Before announcing her pregnancy, Evans was scheduled to wrestle at the 2021 edition of Elimination Chamber. She was expected to face Asuka at the event, and was even allegedly headed for a RAW Women's Championship victory.

She was also involved in a storyline with Ric Flair, in which the two were alleged to be romantically involved. This was, apparently, leading to a feud between her and Charlotte Flair. However, the whole thing was scrapped following Evans' pregnancy.

The Sassy Southern Belle gave birth to her second baby girl in October 2021. What do you think about Lacey Evans' post? Do you think she'll return to WWE TV soon? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

