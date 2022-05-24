"Gave me hope" - WWE star details heartfelt story of previous backstage interaction with Stephanie McMahon days after her leave of absence

Lacey Evans has shared a heartfelt story regarding an interaction with Stephanie McMahon backstage in WWE NXT.

The former Marine competed on the then black-and-gold brand from 2016-2019. In early 2021, Evans went on hiatus due to her pregnancy, but recently made a return on RAW.

On 19th May 2022, McMahon announced that she was set to take a leave of absence from WWE to take care of her family. The former WWE Women's Champion wrote the following on Twitter:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

Taking to Twitter, Evans quoted McMahon's tweet and detailed her story. The former admitted that during her time on NXT, she had asked for advice from WWE's Chief Brand Officer. Evans wrote:

"When I was in WWE NXT she came in to have a talk with the women. I was the only mom in the seats and had a 2 year old. Not knowing how I would juggle this new career as a mother, I raised my hand and asked her: 'What advice would you give a mother that is new to this business.'"

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE



"When I was in @WWENXT she came in to have a talk with the women. I was the only mom in the seats and had a 2 year old. Not knowing how I would juggle this new career as a mother, I raised my hand and asked her:"What advice would you give a mother that is new to this business"

In a follow-up tweet, Evans briefed her story, revealing that McMahon had encouraged her to take care of and support her family. She added:

"Without missing a beat, she said 'take them with you. Be with them as much as you can in this journey. It's possible to do both'. It gave me hope coming in, knowing I was in a company that acknowledges and supports family. She is more amazing than so many will know."

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE



Without missing a beat, she said "take them with you. Be with them as much as you can in this journey. It's possible to do both". It gave me hope coming in, knowing I was in a company that acknowledges and supports family. She is more amazing than so many will know.

Mark Henry opens up on Stephanie McMahon's leave

Mark Henry recently gave his honest opinion on Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on McMahon's duties as a mother of three and mentioned how difficult it must be to not let your child feel left out.

Henry said:

"She's [Stephanie] got three [kids]. I have two, and it's hard. She's got three. She got to go to their parent conferences, the grandparent's day, the this, the that, all of the stuff that you have to do as a parent times three and not let one kid feel left out. What about birthdays at school? You know, they have birthday parties at school, one in private, one in public. I understand what that is. Those kids want their mom there."

It now remains to be seen when McMahon will eventually make her return to her WWE duties.

