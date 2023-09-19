Lacey Evans fires shots at critical wrestling fans following WWE departure

Lacey Evans has often lived up to her character of 'The Sassy Southern Bell' outside the ring, too. The former WWE Superstar never misses an opportunity to hit back at trolls. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Evans took shots at fans criticizing wrestlers for their in-ring performances.

Evans confirmed her departure from WWE in August. She signed with the company in 2016. The creative team tried a variety of storylines with the 33-year-old star with limited success. Lacey was released as soon as her contract expired last month.

Throughout her career in WWE, Lacey Evans faced much criticism from fans for one reason or the other. From stale storylines to mediocre in-ring ability, online trolls followed Evans all over social media. However, The former U.S. Marine never seemed bothered by any of it. She had often taken the trolling game back to the fans.

Earlier today, the former WWE star took to her Instagram to do something similar. She posted a story trolling fans who criticize wrestlers for their in-ring work.

Screenshot of Lacey Evan's Instagram story.

Lacey Evans served in the U.S. Marines before coming to WWE

Lacey Evans signed with WWE in 2016 after five years of service in the U.S. Marines. In an interview with Digital Spy, Evans discussed how her interest in professional wrestling grew during her time in the Marines.

"A Staff Sergeant got me interested in Sports Entertainment. One thing led to another and I went to a show and ended up getting a tryout with WWE at the Performance Center. I went down there and did the best I could and I ended up getting a contract," she said.

Evans might not have had a career to remember. But she sure does know how to give it back to the trolls.

What do you make of this troll post?