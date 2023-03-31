Lacey Evans opens up about her plans after WrestleMania 39, claims she should be a WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently opened up about her struggles in the industry.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Evans & Xia Li faced Natalya & Shotzi for a qualifying match for the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. Despite putting in immense efforts, Evans and Xia Li took the losing fall.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39, Lacey mentioned that although she has never been handed work easily, she has always liked her career the way it was.

Evans further added that after WrestleMania 39, she will prove herself and grab all the opportunities that will come her way. She also stated that she would become a WWE Champion and set an example for all the women in the industry:

"I mean, I want to work. Never once in my entire life have I ever been given anything, and I don't want anything handed to me. I've liked how my career has gone. I like that I don't just come running out, and when I win a title, I want to work for it. So, I think, after WrestleMania, every opportunity that I get, that I fight for, that I work for, that I bang on doors for, I'm going to take it for what it is, an opportunity to show the world that I am the prime example of what every woman should be, what every woman can be. I should be a WWE Champion." (H/T- Fightful)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has mishandled Lacey Evans

Dutch Mantell recently revealed how WWE has killed Lacey Evans' character in the industry.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned how the company has destroyed her potential following her return to WWE. The veteran referred to one of Evans' video packages where the latter was seen training to get into the ring.

Mantell further added how WWE has been trying to make Evans' character a patriot again:

"Lacey Evans is waiting at the door. They could do something with her. But I think they've kinda killed her. Now they're trying to make her a patriot again."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Evans.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

