Lacey Evans posts first tweet after pregnancy reveal on RAW

Lacey Evans has finally put up her first reaction to her pregnancy reveal on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The feud between Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair took a surprising turn tonight. Asuka and Flair took on Evans and Peyton Royce in Tag Team action, and Evans made sure that Charlotte wouldn't come near her. She eventually began walking out of the match and stated that The Queen isn't going to put her hands on her. In a big twist, Evans revealed that she's pregnant. Ric Flair looked shocked at first but then began celebrating, much to Charlotte Flair's disappointment.

Lacey Evans has now put up her first tweet following the big announcement on RAW. Check it out below:

Life is a wild ride🪐💅 Wooooooooooo!!!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/emuDQXHnaQ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) February 16, 2021

It has been reported that Lacey Evans' pregnancy reveal is legitimate

As per Wrestling Inc., Lacey Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned about the same earlier today and decided to use the real-life situation in her current RAW storyline with Ric and Charlotte Flair. Evans has been feuding with Charlotte Flair for a while now, with Ric Flair siding with her from the beginning. Flair has even helped Lacey defeat Charlotte in a singles match on RAW.

Lacey Evans was originally scheduled to take on Asuka at the upcoming Elimination Chamber show, but it looks like that the match won't be happening now. WWE has yet to reveal a replacement for Evans at Elimination Chamber, but fans can expect it to be announced very soon, as the PPV is almost on the horizon.