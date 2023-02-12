Lacey Evans receives a message from Jinder Mahal after WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently had a message after Lacey Evans' bout on the latest episode of SmackDown.

In recent weeks, Evans has risen through the ranks and has once again established her place as a dominant force in the women's division. On this week's SmackDown, she was in action against independent wrestling star Carmen Harress.

In reaction to a clip uploaded by WWE from the same match, Mahal reacted with a short message, referencing his finisher Khallas.

"Thought she was about to hit the Khallas," wrote Mahal.

EC3 recently gave his take on Jinder Mahal

Former WWE star EC3 recently gave his take on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he discussed Mahal's rise to the top of the card.

EC3 commented that Mahal thought he had much to prove even after becoming the world champion. He also praised the star's work ethic.

"There's a term too, especially for the upper echelon of main event talents, where you can take your time between things and interact with fans, and it's not as physically taxing as, but Jinder never worked like he was over when he became a champion cause he felt he probably had so much to prove. We were training in FCW, blowing up, doing drills, gear changes, aggression, and working holds like an actual struggle instead of just sitting there. So that work ethic, unless you know you don't and seeing him portray that brought him to his legitimacy, then yeah, he had a good run."

In recent months, Jinder Mahal has featured in NXT alongside Indus Sher. The trio have been a force to be reckoned with on the developmental brand. Fans can expect the former WWE Champion to make big moves alongside Sanga and Veer.

