Lacey Evans responds to rumors about her death ahead of WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is one of WWE SmackDown's top female Superstars. She has been in the WWE SmackDown Women's Title picture multiple times but never captured the gold. Recently, Lacey was involved in a feud with Naomi, sparking the #NaomiDeservesMore movement.

Lacey Evans responds to Wikipedia saying she's dead

A few hours ago, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from Lacey Evans' Wikipedia page that stated she was dead. The Sassy Southern Belle replied to the post, indicating that she is alive and well.

The Wikipedia entry stated, "Lacey Evans used to perform on the SmackDown Brand under the ring name Lacey Evans before her death." The WWE SmackDown Superstar took the post with a twist and asked the user how she died.

How did I die though? 🤔 https://t.co/1OW5yVTdJG — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 18, 2020

Its good to know that the Sassy Sothern Belle is alive that she was at the receiving end of a prank. Lacey Evans has shown that she has a good sense of humor and doesn't take the internet too seriously.

Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown

The last time we saw Lacey Evans in action was on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Evans competed against Nikki Cross, Tamina, and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal Fourway Match to determine the No. 1 Challenger for Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Evans came up short when Cross picked up the win even though she had been hit by a Sister Abigail by Alexa Bliss.

Before that, Lacey Evans was involved in a feud with Naomi. Her rivalry with the two time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion began after Evans blindsided her because Naomi had won a Karaoke Showdown on WWE SmackDown. The attack led to an impromptu match between the two stars, but the match ended in no contest when Tamina and Dana Brooke attacked both of them.

In the following weeks, Lacey Evans and Naomi traded victories in singles competition before they were involved in the Triple Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley's opponent for WWE SummerSlam.

Earlier in the year, Lacey Evans competed for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. She was the final contender in the Five-way Elimination Match, but came up short when Sasha Banks distracted her for Bayley to win.