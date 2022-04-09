Lacey Evans returns to WWE after over a year during SmackDown

Lacey Evans returned to TV during the latest episode of SmackDown. In her appearance, she gave a history of her rough upbringing, including facts about her family and their hardships.

Instead of Sassy Southern Belle gimmick, Evans spoke from the heart. She mentioned her roots and how her mother moved her family from state to state as her father dealt with mental health issues.

Evans also reminded the WWE Universe that she is a former US Marine, mother, wife, sister, and daughter. She also said that despite some of the current roster being born into the wrestling business, they are no better than her.

Her return coincides with WWE having stars return to RAW or SmackDown in the weeks after WrestleMania. Raquel Gonzalez debuted as Raquel Rodriguez on the same show. On one night, the blue brand's women's division added two stars to its ranks in Evans and Rodriguez.

Why was Lacey Evans away from WWE before her return on SmackDown?

Lacey Evans was previously a member of the RAW roster before her hiatus. Before WrestleMania 37, she feuded with Charlotte Flair. Evans revealed that she was pregnant during the feud, and the angle was briefly used.

The pregnancy was not simply an angle as Evans was genuinely pregnant. Like Becky Lynch, Lacey also missed over a year of action. She gave birth to her second daughter in the fall of 2021.

Evans joins Lynch and Ronda Rousey as stars who have returned to WWE after giving birth last year. The latter returned at Royal Rumble 2022 and Big Time Becks did so at last year's SummerSlam.

When she left WWE action, Evans was working as a heel. After her heartfelt recollection of her personal history, it seems she will be moving forward as a face. Michael Cole announced that Evans would continue to tell her story on the blue brand next week.

