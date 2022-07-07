Lacey Evans retweets praise from WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has taken to social media to share a post from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who shared some high praise for the former US Marine.

Evans recently returned to WWE programming following a long absence from the ring. She was re-introduced to the WWE Universe through a series of video packages and has dropped her former gimmick of the Sassy Southern Belle in favor of something more reality-based.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is obviously someone who has been impressed with Lacey's work. The Hardcore Legend took to Twitter to voice these feelings, sharing an article written by Cageside Seats about Evans. He also praised her for her service as a U.S. Marine and called her the perfect candidate for mainstream news coverage.

Evans, grateful for the praise, quote-tweeted Foley with some emojis attached in the caption to thank him for his kind words.

What has Lacey Evans been up to since returning to WWE?

At WWE's most recent premium live event, Money In The Bank, Evans competed in the Women's ladder match for the coveted briefcase.

Evans' last TV appearance, however, came as part of a six-woman tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown. Lacey teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a losing effort to Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss. She also has WWE Live Event victories over the likes of Shayna Baszler.

JJ @JJN09 @LaceyEvansWWE What happens when sass, class and badass meet in the middle of an intersection? Here’s your answer. @LaceyEvansWWE What happens when sass, class and badass meet in the middle of an intersection? Here’s your answer. https://t.co/FSfHxdlVWH

Evans is yet to get a taste of championship gold in WWE, and will doubtless be looking to get herself an opportunity in the near future. Fans have embraced her new character, which is closer to who she is in real life, so she may not have long to wait.

It will be interesting to see the direction that Lacey Evans' career takes next. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far