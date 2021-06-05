Lacey Evans reveals the gender of her second child

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently took to Instagram to reveal the gender of her second child.

Evans, who has been off WWE television since February 2021 after announcing her pregnancy on WWE RAW, revealed that she is expecting a daughter.

"Happiest Mama in the world. My Lil lady [sic] will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister! And I can't wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like!"

Prior to revealing the gender of her second child, Evans posted a series of photos to let her followers know that she and her family were going to reveal the child's gender.

Following the news, WWE Superstars like Aliyah and Ivar and former WWE Superstars like Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) congratulated Lacey Evans on the comments.

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay congratulating Evans along with Noelle Foley

The Sassy Southern Belle is already the mother of a daughter named Summer who was featured in Evans' rivalry with Sasha Banks and Bayley on SmackDown in late 2019.

Evans announced her pregnancy live on RAW on the February 15, 2021 episode. Before news of her pregnancy broke, Evans was engaged in a feud with Charlotte Flair.

When can we expect Lacey Evans to return?

Although she has revealed the gender of her second child, Lacey Evans has not disclosed when she is due for delivery. It goes without saying that she will take some time to make her in-ring return.

Evans is yet to win a title in WWE, but she has challenged for both the RAW and the SmackDown Women's Championship on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen if that can change when Evans returns to the squared circle.

Aside from being a WWE Superstar, Evans is also a United States Marine Corps veteran. Her military background was fused into her gimmick during her run in WWE NXT.

Edited by Vishal Kataria