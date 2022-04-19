Lacey Evans shares an emotional throwback to her WWE tryout

Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter to share an emotional throwback to her tryout with WWE.

Lacey (real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec) served in the United States’ Marine Corps for five years and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for her service in Afghanistan. It was through the Marines that Evans began wrestling as her staff sergeant booked her in his independent shows.

Evans took to social media today to react to a post showing side-by-side images of herself from last week and one from her WWE tryout. She wrote:

"I remember this day. 2 months after my dad overdosed. I was still numb, angry & broken. I bought that outfit at Amazon, took 3 days of leave from the military and honestly didn't think I'd make it. But I couldn't help but think about the people I could help if I did."

The Sassy Southern Belle signed with WWE in 2016 after going through the famed WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She debuted on the main roster in early 2019.

Although Evans has no titles under her belt, she did make history when she took on Natalya in the first ever women's match in Saudi Arabia at the 2019 Crown Jewel event.

What's next for Lacey Evans?

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown .@LaceyEvansWWE discusses how her difficult past transformed her into the woman she is today. #SmackDown https://t.co/2UsqM7etCu

Lacey Evans made her first WWE appearance since February 2021 on the April 8 2022 edition of SmackDown. She seems to have gone through a gimmick change, bringing her military service into the limelight during her promo vignette and showing off a new outfit. The question is, what's next for her?

SmackDown has seen a shortage of female Superstars as of late, as the likes of Shotzi, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Shayna Baszler have not appeared on the blue brand for months. The only consistent female acts on the brand are tag champs Sasha Banks and Naomi, Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and her challenger Ronda Rousey.

Vignettes highlighting Evans' military background might lead fans to think that she will return as a babyface, but that has not been confirmed. She might even be thrust into a championship feud against whoever walks out of WrestleMania Backlash as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

What do you think Lacey Evans' future has in store? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

