"Using that to my advantage" - Lacey Evans teases her game plan for Money In The Bank 

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has revealed part of her game plan for the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Evans returned to WWE TV earlier this year after an extended absence due to pregnancy. After a series of vignettes aired featuring Evans explaining her life struggles, she was reintroduced on SmackDown in April. The star recently qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match and will make her second attempt at capturing the coveted briefcase at WWE's next premium live event.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, The Sassy Southern Belle gave an insight into how she's been preparing for the match. She stated that while her last Money In The Bank outing was heavily ladder-focused, she has done more scouting of her competition this time.

"I'm focused more on the ladies, y'know, I'm looking at who's in there. I'm looking at Liv, I'm looking at Alexa Bliss, I'm looking at Raquel, y'know. The size, what they do, and kinda using that to my advantage." Evans said (20:50 -21:17)

What has Lacey Evans been up to in WWE?

Since making her return to the ring in April 2022, Lacey Evans has looked impressive on Friday Night SmackDown.

Evans has emerged victorious from both matches she has wrestled since her return. Her first victory came in the form of a Money In The Bank qualifier win over Xia Li. In her most recent bout, Evans, alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, secured a Live Event win in a six-woman tag match against Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Shotzi.

It will be interesting to see if Lacey Evans emerges victorious from the Money In The Bank ladder match. You can read more about the former US Marine by clicking right here.

