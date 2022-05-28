Lacey Evans is scheduled to appear at a racing event

Lacey Evans was announced to make an appearance during the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race this Sunday.

Ever since making her debut on NXT as Macey Estrella in 2016, Evans has gone on to become WWE's Sassy Southern Belle and feuded with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The recently returned superstar continues to rise in the mainstream media and will be branching out from wrestling to racing.

On their official Twitter account, Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that Lacey will be the Grand Marshal for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 race.

"MORE (SUPER) STAR POWER! @LaceyEvansWWE named Grand Marshal for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600!"

Check out the full announcement below:

With the race taking place on Memorial Day Weekend, it’s no wonder why Lacey Evans was chosen to give the commands for the event. Prior to her wrestling career, she served for five years as a military police officer in the Marines.

Lacey Evans' response to being announced as the Grand Marshal

Following the announcement of the race, the former NXT Superstar was quick to express her excitement on social media.

She quoted the aforementioned post and claimed that everything will be alright as long as she won't be put behind the wheel. She then went on to post a series of tweets regarding the announcement.

She proceeded to ask her followers what to wear to the event, asked who would be in attendance so they could meet each other, and demanded that people call her "Grand Marshal Evans."

"I might be a Lil busy recovering from GRAND MARSHAL duties come Monday. #Nascar #NascarOnFox #GrandMarshal"

Looks like Evans is balancing her WWE lifestyle and the one outside. Her most recent appearance came on last week’s RAW, where she delivered a promo saying one can do anything if they work hard for it.

For now, fans will get to see Lacey Evans at the race track before she makes her official in-ring return the next day for Monday Night RAW.

