Lacey Evans threatens WWE to delete an embarrassing picture of hers

Lacey Evans has found herself in a sticky situation. Since her win against Naomi, the WWE Universe has began vocally advocating for WWE to give Naomi her due. The Sassy Southern Belle has been involved in a feud with Naomi for the past few weeks now. Their feud began when Lacey Evans couldn't handle the fact that Naomi won the Karaoke Showdown.

Lacey Evans immediately attacked Naomi when she was declared the winner. The altercation led to an impromptu match between the two. The match ended in no-contest when Dana Brooke and Tamina got involved.

On the following week of SmackDown, Lacey Evans beat Naomi clean right in the centre of the ring. Evans' victory sparked an outrage among WWE fans who took to Twitter and made #NaomiDeservesBetter trend overnight. Since the Twitter outburst, Naomi and Lacey Evans have been trading shots against each other across social media.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Naomi was a guest on Miz TV. She spoke about how she was disgusted by Lacey Evans' actions. This led to John Morrison inviting The Sassy Southern Belle to the show. Evans took a shot at Naomi and made fun of her becoming famous for losing.

Naomi had had enough of Lacey Evans' words and punched her while she was applying lipstick. A brawl broke out between the two Superstars before Lacey Evans rolled out of the ring and made her way to the back.

Lacey Evans threatens WWE

To her horror, Lacey Evans' lipstick was smudged all over her mouth, and the WWE posted that photo on its Twitter handle. Evans didn't seem too pleased by WWE's actions and threatened the company that she would take paid time off if it didn't delete the photo.

I SAID DELETE THIS!!!!!.



Yall are about to give me paid time off if yall keep it up.....ya nasties. https://t.co/Tz1mwcsBaj — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 27, 2020

Lacey Evans and Naomi's feud seems to be getting heated with every passing day. The two don't miss an opportunity to embarrass each other over social media. Lacey Evans made her main roster debut in 2019 but hasn't won a Championship since. Naomi, on the other hand, has been with the WWE for over ten years and is a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.