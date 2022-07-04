"I should have already been one" - Lacey Evans says she was supposed to be champion in WWE

Lacey Evans has vowed to become a champion in WWE no matter how long it takes.

The SmackDown star is yet to win a title since joining the company in 2016. She recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but could not win the contract. The bout was won by Liv Morgan, who cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In an interview with The Walkway to Fight Club, which took place before the event, Lacey Evans stated that she should've already been champion in WWE and will continue putting in the work until she achieves her goal.

"I want to be working for everything that I — to be successful. I don’t want anything given to me. If they [WWE] gotta juggle me back and forth to find me a spot, God have mercy on whoever the person is at the top on whatever spot they put me at because I’m coming. I’m not gonna stop, I’m not going anywhere."

She added:

"I don’t care if takes me five years to get that title. Lacey Evans will be a champion. I should have already been one and I’m gonna continue to work until I am." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Lacey Evans reveals that she has "quite a while left" on her WWE deal

Formerly known as The Sassy Southern Belle, the 32-year-old star made her main roster debut in 2019, with her first televised match taking place during that year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She began a feud with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The star took maternity leave in February 2021 and returned to the promotion the following year in April. When asked if she and her husband want more children, Lacey Evans stated:

"It depends on how long this job thinks that I have what it takes to be a sports-entertainer, you know? I mean, I could get canned tomorrow and guess what? I’ll probably have another baby. But right now, I’m — I’ve got Money in the Bank, I’ve got quite a while left on my contract. I’m gonna work hard and do what I have to do as a sports-entertainer."

Lacey currently performs as a babyface on the blue brand, but it wouldn't be surprising if the company decides to turn her heel after the adverse crowd reaction she received at Money in the Bank.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far