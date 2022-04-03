Impact Wrestling star believes Charlotte Flair will still be champion after WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania weekend is in full swing, and industry stars are out and about to entertain and celebrate the biggest week in wrestling. Speaking to Bill Apter, IMPACT Wrestling star Lady Frost has given her take on Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey at The Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair has a huge task on night one of WrestleMania 38 as she defends her SmackDown Women's title against Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and shockingly chose to challenge The Queen rather than RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lady Frost named Charlotte Flair as her pick to retain the Smackdown Women's Championship. The Impact star justified her choice by praising Charlotte, calling her the best women's wrestler there is:

"I'm gonna go with Charlotte because she's probably the best women's wrestler there is," Lady Frost said. (00:41)

You can watch Frost and former WCW star Glacier give their 'Mania predictions below:

Will Ronda Rousey main-event WrestleMania for the 2nd time?

The match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship is one of many high-profile bouts set for this year's Show of Shows. But will it be the main event of Night 1?

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed the headliner for Night 1. Conflicting reports have indicated that it could be either Flair vs. Rousey or The KO Show which will see Kevin Owens hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, Rousey recently appeared on Ellen with Ellen Degeneres and stated that she and Charlotte would be in the main event, which would make them the first women to main-event WWE's biggest show twice:

"I'm going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main-event with women, this is the third. It's becoming almost something that doesn't even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal," Ronda said.

Flair, Rousey, and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch famously closed out WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Last year's event saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks battle it out for the SmackDown Women's title in the main event of Night 1.

What do you think will be the headliner for the first night of WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell