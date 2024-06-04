Lana aka CJ Perry reacts after Liv Morgan says she 'liked' kissing Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan's best friend and former WWE Superstar Lana, now known as CJ Perry, has commented on her latest post about Dominik Mysterio. Liv wrote in her Instagram post that she kissed Dirty Dom and that she liked it.

On the latest episode of RAW, Liv continued wooing Dominik and it looked like the latter was enjoying the attention even though he tried his best not to display his emotions. It is quite evident that Liv wants to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including Dirty Dom.

Following the latest edition of RAW, Liv Morgan shared a post on Instagram and wrote that she liked kissing Dominik. The post received a response from Lana, now known as CJ Perry.

Perry had a successful stint in WWE from 2013-2021. She was involved in a bunch of massive angles and her romantic storyline with Bobby Lashley grabbed a lot of attention on social media back in 2019-20. She was released by WWE along with several other stars in 2021.

As for Liv, she seems hell-bent on taking Dominik away from The Nightmare. Only time will tell if Liv succeeds in her quest and takes everything away from Ripley. The former Women's World Champion is currently on a hiatus and is spending time with her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews.

