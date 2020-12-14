Lana asks the Pope to help her against Nia Jax

In a matter of hours, Lana will take on Nia Jax in singles competition on WWE RAW. Lana and Asuka have scored two consecutive wins over Jax and Shayna Baszler on RAW lately.

Lana is well aware of what Nia Jax is capable of doing when she is angry, and decided to seek some help from Pope Francis himself. Lana responded to a tweet put up by WWE to hype the match. She tagged the Pope and asked him for help, as can be seen in the tweet below:

Lana and Nia Jax aren't strangers to each other

Lana's bad patch started several weeks ago when Nia Jax hit a Samoan Drop on her, and put her through the announcer's table in the process. Not many had imagined that Jax would do the same, every week, over the next two months. Jax put Lana through a table on nine occasions.

Here's hoping Lana comes out of the match in one piece, as she is set to team up with Asuka to take on Jax and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles at TLC 2020.

You can catch Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino's exclusive chat with Lana in the video above.