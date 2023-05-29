Lana, Braun Strowman, and others react as 39-year-old WWE Superstar buys his mom a new home

Several current and former WWE Superstars have shared heartfelt reactions to Santos Escobar buying a home for his mother.

Santos Escobar currently works on SmackDown and is a member of Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order. He recently shared a post on Instagram, revealing that he bought a home for his mother.

Here's what he wrote:

"Thank you LUCHA LIBRE… one of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!! I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE. 👊🏽☠️❤️‍🔥"

The post quickly went viral, and fans heaped massive praise on Escobar for his incredible gesture towards his mother. Many wrestlers also commented on the post with wholesome reactions, including Mercedes Moné, CJ Perry, Braun Strowman, Matt Cardona, and Top Dolla.

Check out a screengrab featuring the responses to Escobar's post:

Wrestlers react to Santos Escobar's wholesome post

Santos Escobar has a massive WWE goal in mind

The 39-year-old superstar has done it all in the business across several promotions.

In WWE, he has won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship so far. Two years ago, Santos Escobar had a candid chat with Sports Illustrated. He revealed that his ultimate goal is to headline The Show of Shows, WrestleMania.

“For me, I could be cruiserweight champion forever. I also want to be the next great Mexican wrestler. I want to be the main event of WrestleMania. To achieve that, I’m going to have to work extra hard to get there, and go through different moments, like the cruiserweight division. Maybe next is the North American division. After that, maybe the NXT title division. Then Raw, then SmackDown. I’m never content with my position. I’m always trying to evolve and offer something different. The company sees something in me, and I just need to bring it.” [H/T SI]

Escobar still has a lot left in the tank. It remains to be seen if he manages to realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania someday.

Has Santos Escobar impressed you so far in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes