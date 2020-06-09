Lana breaks character to appear with Rusev off WWE

Rusev is no longer with the WWE since April. But Lana is.

Rusev and Lana dominated the WWE roster during their time.

Lana and Rusev have had a rough year in WWE

Lana and Rusev didn't have the best of time in WWE towards the end of the latter's career in the promotion. The two were a part of a love triangle that involved the current No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley. The couple was experiencing a few problems, and Lana found companionship in the arms of Lashley. Rusev, on the other hand, tried hard to win back her love but came up short.

Lana and Rusev appear together outside WWE

If you have been following WWE in the past year, you'd know that Lana and Rusev are no longer happy in their marriage (in storyline, of course). Lana turned heel and betrayed Rusev, distracting him in his Universal Title Match against Seth Rollins. During the match, Lana appeared on the ramp with Lashley and kissed him in front of Rusev's eyes.

Ever since, Lana and Rusev have made each other's lives miserable. Recently, on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Lana was seen enjoying a chiropractic adjustment by the doctor. During the therapeutic session, Rusev appears in the background and also makes conversation with Lana and the doctor. The entire video can be viewed below:

Rusev and Lana in WWE

Lana and Rusev made their first main roster appearance on WWE RAW in 2014. Lana was the Ravishing Russian to Rusev's Bulgarian Brute. Together, they dominated WWE for almost a year. In that year, Rusev won the United States Championship from Sheamus. The Bulgarian Brute enjoyed his undefeated run until WrestleMania 31, when John Cena pinned Rusev for the US Championship.

While Rusev has won the United States Championship on three separate occasions, he was unable to win WWE's top prize. The Rusev Day gimmick that he portrayed in WWE was one of his funniest and memorable runs in the promotion.

Lana, on the other hand, shifted from her managerial role to compete as a wrestler in 2016. She competed in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in 2017. She was also a part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.