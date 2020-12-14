Lana has had a rollercoaster 2020 and quite a few ups and downs in WWE this year. But it seems that she's having a strong finish to 2020 as she is set to have a chance to win gold in WWE at the TLC pay-per-view.

Lana spoke to Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino in an exclusive interview where she opened up about a number of things, including her friendship with WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

Lana on WWE RAW Women's Champion and how she's helped her

She stated that Asuka has shown her that it's not all about being serious but also having fun.

"There's so many things that I love about Asuka. She is such a badass. She is one of the greatest wrestlers, in-ring competitors of all-time. And no one doubts how incredible she is. So, you know, and she turns to me and says, 'let's do a tik tok dance trend,' and I'm like, 'wait, what?' We need to eat raw eggs and we need to train, but she'll be like, 'no, no, no.' And as important to do this dance trend, to warm up, and be happy, and you know, have fun, and we do it. We have fun for 10 minutes and we have this fun tik tok dance and everyone loves it. It's like Asuka is showing me that we need to fight and be focused but also to have fun."

Lana then went on to talk about how Asuka was always with her when she doubted herself, and said that the current RAW Women's Champion is her "real friend".

"When I was doubting myself, the person that was always saying her affirmations, she reminded me to say my affirmations. And then she reminded me to breathe and have fun and do a tik tok dance for 10 minutes. She knows that I love dancing and I just think that's what a real friend is."

Lana and Asuka will team up this coming Sunday at TLC where they face the reigning Women's Tag Team champons, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

