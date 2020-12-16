Lana comments on WWE's third-party platform ban

During the latter end of 2020, WWE has come under fire for their changes to their superstars profiting from third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. The introduction of these rules has resulted in some stars closing their online accounts.

This change even led to the release of Zelina Vega. Current RAW superstar Lana weighed on in the online debate in a recent interview with New York Post:

"There is a lot, a lot of money that can be made on the digital front from brand deals to Twitch, to YouTube. There’s so much money that maybe WWE didn’t always see they could make."

Lana then added:

"I may not be a main-event WrestleMania player, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a lot of money on the digital front. And I think with a lot of different people, you see that. I see that...I look at our girls and I’m like, 'Man, Ruby Riott can make so much money in this aspect, Liv Morgan, Mandy (Rose) there, me there.' I’m always like, 'Ah, I should be a manager.' I should be a real-life manager."

Lana has discussed her excitement about WWE's digital platforms

Lana is a prominent star of social media. She is very active on her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, and up until recently, her Cameo account. Reflecting on the changes, Lana seemed positive about her ability to contribute to WWE's social media growth:

"I’m actually really excited because I expressed to WWE how much I would love to help them build something out for the talent because I feel like we haven’t even slightly started to tap into how big of stars we can be on the digital front and how much money we could make for WWE...I really believe I’m gonna be one of the ones that’s gonna help build this out and this new WWE where we are going to be bigger than ever, the talent."

Lana remains a prominent star on WWE RAW. You can check out Lana's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda at this link.