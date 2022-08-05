"You're gonna have to go back down to NXT" - Former WWE Superstar details ultimatum handed down by Vince McMahon

It's not surprising to learn that Vince McMahon has provided ultimatums to WWE Superstars over the years. Former WWE Superstar Rusev and his wife Lana (Miro and CJ Perry) were apparently on the receiving end of one.

The duo were among the most popular acts in WWE before the former CEO decided they needed to be separated due to Lana getting a lot of chants on Monday Night RAW every week.

CJ Perry was the latest guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Perry told a story of when Vince McMahon was going to either send her back down to NXT or put her in a relationship story with someone else:

“I'll never forget Vince called us into the office. This was after we had split up because he was adamant,” CJ Perry recalled. “He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ Once the ‘We want Lana’ chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices. We can either do a relationship story, or you're gonna have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ I was like, ‘I'll do a relationship story, that's cool.’” [H/T: Fightful]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Come and hang with me and @TheCJPerry ! We got to hang in person in Nashville and I got caught up with this gal. Talking switching from valet to wrestler, her relationship with Vince, working so closely with her Husband, and making BANK with Brand Army! Clicky the linky Come and hang with me and @TheCJPerry! We got to hang in person in Nashville and I got caught up with this gal. Talking switching from valet to wrestler, her relationship with Vince, working so closely with her Husband, and making BANK with Brand Army! Clicky the linky https://t.co/bhOGYycJ1O

Vince McMahon wanted Lana to learn how to bump in WWE

Bringing Summer Rae into the storyline is what forced Perry to step into the ring, as Vince McMahon believed that since she was contracted to WWE, she should know how to bump.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, CJ detailed the experience:

“We had this conversation in his office,” CJ Perry continued. “This is actually the first time saying this story. I was just like, ‘I just don't think I'm gonna ever be that great.’ I want to be great at stuff. Not good, right? He’s like, ‘No, this is a wrestling company. You have to, at the very least, know how to bump.’ He goes, ‘You have to know how to resolve your conflicts in the ring, and your conflict is with Summer, and you're gonna resolve it in the ring.’ That was that.” [H/T: Fightful]

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry I hope to return to wrestling some day. My love for the fans & wrestling runs so deep. I hope to return to wrestling some day. My love for the fans & wrestling runs so deep.

What do you make of CJ Perry's comments? Are you surprised to hear that Vince McMahon almost sent her back to NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

