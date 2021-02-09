Lana has epic reaction to putting Nia Jax through a table

Lana has tweeted out an epic reaction after finally putting Nia Jax through a table on WWE RAW.

Tonight on RAW, Lana put Nia Jax through a table in their Tables match and exacted revenge for Jax doing the same to her on nine consecutive occasions last year. The hilarious final moments of the bout saw Jax screaming in agony after missing a leg drop on the apron. Lana then shoved her through a table that was at ringside to pick up the win.

Lana has finally broken her silence after scoring a big win over Jax. She used a clever pun to address the closing moments of the match. Check out the tweet below:

Lana needs to carry this momentum over to her big title match

Last week on RAW, Lana and Naomi became #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship and will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles. Lana's big win on RAW this week has proved that she has it in her to put Jax down in a championship match and win her very first title in WWE.

I work to improve everyday. Not because I think I’m not good enough. But because I know I’m not good enough, yet. pic.twitter.com/Kd3GJ8sidF — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 5, 2021

Lana had an opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team Championship last year at WWE TLC, where she was set to team up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka against Jax and Baszler. Shortly before the event, Lana was attacked by the champs, due to which she was taken out of the title match.

Over the next few days, fans speculated on who would be revealed as Lana's replacement at the PPV. Several names were rumored to be Asuka's partner at TLC, and Charlotte Flair was one of those. She had been out of action for around six months and had a score to settle with Nia Jax as well.

At TLC, Flair was revealed as Lana's replacement. Asuka and Flair ended up winning the titles but lost it to Jax and Baszler mere weeks later. Now that Naomi and Lana have a big opportunity ahead of them, here's hoping The Ravishing Russin somehow manages to bag another win and tastes Championship gold for the first time in her career.