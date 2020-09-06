Recently, news broke that Vince McMahon sent a letter to all the WWE talent, banning them from engaging in third-party platforms like Twitch. Dave Meltzer later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that it was an Instagram post from WWE Superstar Lana that ultimately led management to take action. Here is what he said:

The straw that broke the camel’s back was CJ Perry’s Bang Energy drink commercials.

Lana recently took to Twitter to comment on the reports that her Instagram post was the reason behind the third-party ban by WWE.

I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false ....... but thank you for writing about me.... all of you. I am your escape goat

I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false ....... but thank you for writing about me.... all of you. I am your escape goat — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 5, 2020

Several WWE Superstars including Lana engage with fans on third-party platforms

Lana is one of the several WWE Superstars who use third-party platforms like Twitch. She is very active on her social media platforms. The post in consideration above saw her promoting "Bang" Energy Drinks on her Instagram account with multiple posts over the last few weeks.

With WWE's instructions to the Superstars to terminate all their activities within the next 30 days, it is unclear what will happen next.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation.